Ebatavaline foto: inimesed Kuule ja Marsile viiv kosmosesõiduk seestpoolt

After days of waiting, the fog finally cleared! Here's a 425 megapixel panorama (33,597 x 12,651 px) of @spacex's starship sn9 today🚀

Flight could be as soon as tomorrow, January 28th🚀



full-res download⚙️/⬇️/🖼: https://t.co/N8Ek8VWnXU pic.twitter.com/JxaGtItAg3