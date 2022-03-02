Venemaal enam iPhone’i osta ei saa – Apple peatas seal kõigi oma seadmete müügi

Tõsi, Appe Storest on eemaldatud Putini propagandakanalite RT ja Sputniku äpid. Lisaks on Apple lõpetanud Ukrainas reaalajas liiklusinfo vahendamise Apple Mapsis.

Apple Pay teenus on samuti piiratud, kuid ainult nende pankade osas, millele on kehtestatud rahvusvahelised sanktsioonid.

"Jätkame olukorra hindamist ja suhtleme valitsustega edasiste meetmete osas," ütles Apple oma avalduses.

Ukraina asepeaminister Mykhailo Fedorov esitas USA tehnoloogiahiiu Apple’i tegevjuhile Tim Cookile laupäeval taotluse lõpetada kõigi selle teenuste ja toodete tarnimise Venemaale. Paistab, et Cook võtiis teda kuulda vaid osaliselt.

Apple'i avaldus täismahus:

We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.

We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.