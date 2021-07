Kiri: sellise teate said täna hommikul Eesti politseilt 286 438 küberkuriteo ohvrit

Департамент полиции и пограничной охраны сообщил об инциденте Инспекции по защите данных. В настоящий момент у полиции нет данных о злонамеренном использовании скачанных фотографий. Если Вы подозреваете, что Вашими данными злоупотребили, сообщите об этом полиции, подав заявление https://www.politsei.ee/ru/podacha-zayavleniya-v-politsiyu.

Если у Вас есть вопросы по поводу возможных последствий, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с RIA. Более точная информация об инциденте имеется на сайте RIA.

С уважением

Департамент полиции и пограничной охраны

www.politsei.ee

Пожалуйста, не отвечайте на это письмо, так как оно сгенерировано автоматически.

Dear Sir or Madam,

On 21 of July 2021 the experts of the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) detected illegal downloading of document photos from the database of identity documents. The document photos of 286 438 people were downloaded. As a result of the cyber incident, it was not possible to access the database of identity documents, but only a document photograph could be retrieved, by taking advantage of a weakness in the security of an application managed by the Information System Authority and by making skilfully falsified queries.

On the same day the data download was detected, the error that allowed for the download of the data, was fixed. The police has identified and detained the person, who is suspected of having downloaded the data, and has commenced a criminal proceeding.

With this letter, we would like to inform you that as a result of the cyber attack, your photo has also been downloaded. However, we would like to assure you that:

it is not possible to falsify any person's digital identity based on a document photo, a name and a personal identification code;

with these data it is not possible to access any state e-services, carry out any notarial and other financial transactions;

theft of these data has no effect on any physical or digitally used document, i.e. the ID-card, the residence permit, the Mobile-ID or the Smart-ID;

all Estonian e-services are safe and no person, whose photo was downloaded needs to apply for a new document.



Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has submitted a notice concerning the incident to the Data Protection Inspectorate. At this time the police does not have information about the downloaded photos having been used with malicious intent. If you suspect that your data has been misused, you should inform the police by sending an electronic report using the following link: https://www.politsei.ee/en/report-to-police.

If you have any questions about the potential consequences, please contact the Information System Authority (RIA). More detailed information about the incident can be found on the RIA website.

Best regards,

Estonian Police and Border Guard Board

www.politsei.ee

This is an automated message, please do not reply to this message.