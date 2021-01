Europol: paljastati maailma suurim tumeveebi turuplats

DarkMarket: world's largest illegal dark web marketplace has been taken offline in an international operation involving 🇩🇪🇦🇺🇩🇰🇲🇩🇺🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸. #DarkMarket had 500 000 users, 2 400 sellers and 320 000 transactions. We supported the takedown with operational analysis and coordination. pic.twitter.com/6ALq59mIZi