Ühismeedia tipud: loe, kes 2020. aastal tänu oma isikule enim raha teenisid!

Georgia, you voted in record numbers to send @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to the White House.



Now we need you to show up again to vote @ReverendWarnock and Jon @Ossoff to the U.S. Senate. Make your plan to vote on Tuesday, January 5 at https://t.co/HSghgIj0g5. pic.twitter.com/s7ZBPuC6lp